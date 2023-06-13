La Paz, Baja California Sur.- Earth Ocean Farms (EOF) carried out its eighth release of juveniles of Totoaba Macdonaldi, being 35 thousand pups of the kind that were released in it Sea of ​​Cortez last Friday June 9th.

Since 2015, this species marine has been cultivated and maid sustainably by Earth Ocean Farms, who are based in La Paz, BCS, is detailed in a bulletin.

Thus, they bet on the protection and conservation of the species which today is in danger of extinction.

“The totoba is a endemic species of the gulf of california and lies in danger of extinctionTherefore, we must take measures to repopulate that Sea and encourage it to be as abundant as it once was,” said Israel Marqueda, commercial director of EOF.

The company specialized in aquaculture state-of-the-art marine released the juveniles in the Santispac Beachin Conception Baybelonging to Municipality of Mulege.

Said activity was carried out in collaboration with the General Directorate of Wildlife of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, other government agencies and NGOs, in the company of residents of local communities, among which enthusiastic young people and children stood out, among who it is important to raise awareness about marine conservation.

“It is essential that we continue to promote these activities in which all interested parties are involved, especially children and young people, who are the key actors to achieve greater awareness in the long term,” said Marqueda.

on the totaba

The totoba it’s a fish which in its wild state can reach lengths of up to 2 meters and weigh more than 100 kilograms.

Its population has drastically decreased due to excessive fishing and the degradation of its habitat, which is why guaranteeing its survival is an extremely important issue for institutions, conservation organizations, scientists, and local communities.

illegal traffic matter

the fishery of totoba has been excessivedue to the high demand for the “crop” (swim bladder), especially in Asia (and especially in China), for being considered a source of some unverifiable medicinal properties, stands out on the Internet.

It is estimated that since 1942, the totoaba population has decreased by 95 percentit is added.

Although its fishing is prohibited in Mexico, poachers they have “razed” the totoaba, to traffic it abroad; usually they rip out the bladder and throw the rest of the fish into the sea, it is said.

Mexican authorities assure that they are redoubling their efforts to put an end to this illegal fishing.

At the same time that the poachers fish the totobathey kill the vaquitas porpoisesanother species that also entered the category of “in danger of extinction“.

The vaquitas porpoisesa species of small cetaceans (like whales), drowned in the nets used to fish totoaba.