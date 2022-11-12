Tizapán el Alto, Jalisco.- After an armed confrontation in Jalisco, elements of the Army They arrested 20 subjects, secured an arsenal and freed two people who were kidnappedinformed the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena).

The events were reported last Thursday in the Municipality of Tizapan el Altowhere he military personnel were attacked with firearms by suspected members of organized crime.

“By repelling the aggression, 20 individuals were arrested, assuring them armament, chargers, cartridges, tactical equipment and a building; as well as the release of 2 individuals allegedly deprived of their liberty” reported the Sedena.

He explained that the troops found in that building 148 chargers, 28 long weapons, 18 tactical vests, 14 ballistic plates, 4 vehicles, 2 motorcycles, 1 grenade launcher, 1 attachment for a handgun and cartridges of different calibers.

“As a result of the intelligence work to strengthen the rule of law in the country and detect criminal organizations with a presence in said entity, a information that in the town of Nopal Manso, Municipality of Tizapán el Alto, armed people were found inside a building“, added the institution.

“At the moment that personal military located the property, he was attacked with firearm shots by alleged members of organized crime”.

Some of the tactical vests were marked with the initials of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, as can be seen in the photographs shared by the military agency.

After the events, it was indicated, the Army increased its ground reconnaissance in the vicinity of the aforementioned Municipality.

The people and the insured were made available to the ministerial authorities, established the Sedena.