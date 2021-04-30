The Catholic Church confirmed that the last six religious kidnapped in Haiti were released and are in good health. The group of ten people was kidnapped on April 11 near Port-au-Prince.

The armed gang called ‘400 Marwozo’ released the last six religious kidnapped 20 days ago on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, this Friday, April 30.

The news was confirmed by the Catholic Church, which had to hold several days of protest, close churches, schools and universities to advocate for the release of the hostages. However, they have not described if they were released on their own or if a ransom had been paid, as is usual in this type of crime, which exploded several months ago on the Caribbean island.

A week ago the criminals released four hostages: the mother of Jean Anel Joseph, a Haitian priest, and three other religious. However, today four priests, a nun and a layman, of whom two are French, the priest Michel Briand, who has lived in Haiti for three decades, and the nun Agnès Bordeau, rejoined freedom.

Archbishop Max Leroy Mésidor, Archbishop of Port-au-Prince, spoke in this regard: “It is a relief for the whole Church. A relief for all of society, for all those who love life and for all those who defend life,” he said. to the local media.

The Saint-Jacques parents’ society said in a statement that the hostages are in good health. He also thanked the country’s authorities and the ambassadors of France and the United States “for their discreet and efficient diplomatic contribution.”

Haiti has been going through an indiscriminate wave of kidnappings since the end of 2019.

In fact, the architects of this retention have been sowing terror in this region for years. This has contributed to aggravate citizen insecurity, since these crimes occur every day and affect dozens of people since in most cases the authorities are unable to deal with crime.

The kidnapping of the religious people shocked society inside and outside the island and generated a deep political crisis that exposed the power of the armed gangs. The event also accelerated the resignation of Joseph Jouthe, the Haitian prime minister, who left office on April 15.

With EFE