The debut trailer for Ridley Scott’s historical epic, Napoleon, offers a first look at Joaquin Phoenix in the title role as the infamous emperor. The images present a chaotic scene in France in 1793 before introducing Phoenix as the French emperor and military leader. Napoleon Bonaparte, complete with his famous bicorne hat. The clips show glimpses of his checkered rise to power and subsequent rule, capturing some of his most famous battles along the way.

This trailer follows what was shown on the CinemaCon in April where one of the epic battle scenes from the film could be seen. That scene depicted Napoleon and his forces trapped by the Russian and Austrian armies before they Napoleon He puts a dramatic spin on the situation, forcing the enemy troops to retreat to a frozen lake which he then bombards with cannons.

According to the official synopsis, the film offers “an original and personal look at the origins of Napoleon and his rapid and ruthless rise to emperor, seen through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Joséphine,” played by none other than Vanessa Kirby from The Crown.

Napoleon is the second collaboration between Scott and Phoenix, following the 2000 historical epic, gladiator. Joining Phoenix in this film are Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, Matthew Needham, Youssef Kerkour, Phil Cornwell, Edouard Philipponnat, Paul Rhys, John Hollingworth, Gavin Spokes, and Mark Bonnar.

An Apple Studios production in conjunction with Scott Free Productions, Napoleon is produced by Scott along with Phoenix, Kevin Walsh and Mark Huffam, along with the film’s executive producers Raymond Kirk, Aidan Elliott and Michael Pruss.

Napoleon will invade theaters on November 22 and will be available to stream on AppleTV+ at a later date.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Interesting, but most likely I’ll wait until it’s in AppleTV+ to finish watching Shrinking and ted lasso at the same time.