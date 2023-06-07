The first official trailer for the fourth installment of the franchise has been released The Expendables after a nine-year hiatus from the film series. Entitled “expend4bles“, the film will be released on September 22.

Franchise veterans Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture will reprise their long-running roles opposite Stallone in the upcoming film. New additions to the cast include Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Eddie Hall, Iko Uwais, and Andy Garcia.

In the trailer, Fox meets Statham’s character, Lee Christmas, and it becomes clear that the two have a complicated history. After an intense fight, she joins the team of the expendables for their latest mission, and the group of newcomers and veterans unite through guns, explosions, and lots of violence.

the third movie of The Expendables debuted in 2014, marking an impressive nine years since the world has seen the team in action. With the third film pulling in low box office figures compared to the previous two and Stallone temporarily leaving the project due to creative differences, it’s been a long wait for the fourth film. However, with the addition of many notable new cast members, including martial artists Jaa and Uwais, the upcoming sequel is shaping up to be a dynamic and necessary expansion to the franchise.

While Stallone directed the debut of the franchise and wrote the first three films in The Expendables, is focusing solely on acting in the fourth installment. Scott Waugh directed expend4bleswhile Max Adams and Spencer Coven wrote the script.

The film was created and produced by Millennium Media and Campbell Grobman Films, and will be distributed by Lionsgate.

Watch the full trailer for expend4bles next.

