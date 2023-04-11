At the moment Marvel It is in a stage of changes in terms of its film and series releases, since it was commented that there will be more spaces for them to be released on the different platforms. One of the tapes that was delayed for this purpose was The Marvelswhich has released its first trailer to the surprise of those who are waiting for the premiere.

For those who are not aware, this film will have three protagonists who have a certain connection, because it is about Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau. All with celestial powers and now they must solve a new mystery. And it is that as established in previous materials, one can exchange places with the other as a kind of transportation.

Here the video:

This is the synopsis of the tape:

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and exacted her revenge on the Supreme Intelligence, but unintended consequences leave Carol with the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her into an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with those of Jersey City hero Kamala Khan (aka Ms. Marvel) and Carol’s niece Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work together to save the universe.

Remember that its premiere is nextor November 8 andno cinemas

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It seems that this time they are betting on something interesting in terms of narrative, since we will see how the three heroines are connected. Plus, it’s exciting to see if they’ll make a new Avengers-like team or if they’ll stay independent.