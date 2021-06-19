Justice released this Friday four of the five policemen who had been arrested for the murder of Josué Lago, a 23-year-old young man from the Qom community who received a shot last Friday in the Los Silos neighborhood of General San Martín, Chaco.

Specifically, the troops who were released are First Corporal Francisco Torres and Javier Ramón Miño and Sergeants Mauro Ramírez and José Alberto Gauto.

On the other hand, agent Guillermo Viñuela will remain in prison, who will give a statement this Saturday at 10 am before the Human Rights Prosecutor’s Office led by Sáenz Peña.

Shortly before the release of the officers, María Laura Gauto, sister of Sergeant Gauto, and Andrea Moyanesi, wife of Sergeant Ramírez, they chained themselves to the building of the Human Rights Prosecutor’s Office as a protest measure.

Meanwhile, lawyers Leandro Fiorivanti and Sebastián Quintana, who represent the accused policemen, assured that the arrest “is not legal”Since the “Procedural Code, that is, the provincial law that governs any criminal case, determines that a person cannot be detained for more than 24 hours without taking this statement from the accused.”

For her part, Nadia Lago, sister of the fatal victim, stressed that “the wrongdoing of a police officer took a life,” while saying that it is “destroyed.”

“We lost another loved one, it is painful to face everything. We are rowing it,” he added in dialogue with Chaco newspaper.

In addition, he gave a version of his brother’s death: “According to what the witness who saw everything told me, that band passed by, the policeman left without checking, drew the gun and fired nothing more. He took his time to shoot someone who had nothing to do with what happened “

The crime occurred on Friday, June 11, in the middle of a confrontation that occurred after several agents were alerted to 911 due to a neighborhood conflict and went to the scene.

Immediately after the young man’s death, the protesters reacted violently and they looted the police station of the area. In that sense, several videos captured people when they were taken from a television to pots in the building, which was later set on fire.

In parallel to the destruction of the police station, other residents of the area and members of the Qom community cut off various access points to the town.

“He was a boy who lived with his father. He was good. Everyone knew him in the neighborhood. The community took to the streets to demand justice against the police abuse that is common here,” said indigenous attorney Eliana González, in dialogue with ANRED.