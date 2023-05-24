Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for Flash, which has become one of the most anticipated superhero movies of the year. The head of DC StudiosJames Gunn, has claimed that Flash it’s “probably one of the best superhero movies ever made,” but it won’t be long until we get to see that for ourselves.

The final trailer for Flash offers many new images, including more action of Batman played by Ben Affleck. Jeremy Irons also reprises his role as Alfred Pennyworth in the opening moments, who we last saw in the League of Justice by Zack Snyder. Despite all the hype, I’ve been trying to keep my expectations in check, but I can’t deny that the movie seems to be a lot of fun and I can’t wait to see it on the big screen.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: I’m not a fan of FlashI don’t like Ezra Miller but I can’t wait to see Michael Keaton incarnate again Batman nor everything that the James Gunn era is going to bring to the DC universe. Don’t let me down, DC fans deserve