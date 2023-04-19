A coup by the National Police has allowed the release of 15 people who were being victims of trafficking in the Region of Murcia, according to sources from the body. The operation ends with the arrest of fourteen alleged members of the group that exploited them, including their alleged leader.

The criminal organization sexually exploited a large number of people in various brothels in the towns of Molina de Segura and Cabezo de Torres. The victims were both women and men who recruited mainly in Colombia and among whom were the ringleader’s four sisters. One of these victims would have died last summer on one of the floors, after performing a long-term service with consumption of various narcotic substances and medications for erectile dysfunction.

This investigation began thanks to the alert service that the National Police Force has active ([email protected]), which reported the possible existence of a brothel in the municipality of Molina de Segura. The investigations initiated at that time allowed us to conclude the presence of a criminal organization that allegedly ran, at least since 2017, three dating floors in the Murcian towns of Molina de Segura and Cabezo de Torres.

The network was dedicated to sexually exploiting both women and men, taking advantage of the precarious situations in which they lived and even kinship or emotional relationships. Most of the victims were deceived and captured in their country of origin, Colombia, by the head of the organization who, after convincing them, took charge of the preparations for the trip and its financing and sometimes traveled with them from the South American country. Once in Spain, they were directed to one of the brothels that the organization had, where they were informed of the debt they had contracted and that they had to settle by practicing prostitution.

The agents in charge of the investigation verified that among the victims of the plot were four sisters of the ringleader, who, taking advantage of the family relationship and the situation of need they were going through in Colombia, offered their help so that they could travel to Spain. and they will find work. However, and in the same way as other victims, the sisters already discovered in Spain that they had been deceived and that they had acquired an economic debt that they had to pay off by prostituting themselves.

On his numerous trips to Colombia, the leader of the organization also contacted young men whom he deceived with false promises of obtaining large amounts of money if they traveled to Spain with him, according to the National Police. Once here, he forced them to have sex with men on the brothel floors he ran, and sometimes even with himself.

A cardiorespiratory arrest



On one of those floors, according to statements collected by the investigators, a transsexual woman who worked as a prostitute for the organization died last summer from a cardiorespiratory arrest. According to these same affirmations, the deceased person, just before the fatal outcome, would have performed a service lasting several hours accompanied by the consumption of various narcotic substances and medications for erectile dysfunction.

Tight control and degrading treatment



The criminal group housed two to six people on the brothel floors. In these buildings, where narcotic substances were also sold, they were subjected to strict control, demanding availability 24 hours a day with only one day off a week, having to ask for permission to go out. The treatment they received was intimidating and degrading, they were forced to use drugs, and for each sexual service performed they only received a percentage of the benefit, part of which they also had to allocate to pay the debt.

The investigation, carried out by agents from the UCRIF of Murcia and the Central UCRIF of the National Police, ended with the entry and search of two houses in the towns of Molina de Segura and Cabezo de Torres. They seized 12,000 euros in cash, a vehicle, 13 grams of cocaine, 41 grams of marijuana, various popper pills, erectile dysfunction medications, as well as various electronic devices and documentation relevant to the investigation.