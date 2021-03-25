Both copies of Booted Eagle and Buzzard were released this Thursday in the Regional Park of ‘El Valle’ after being treated at the Wildlife Recovery Center of the Autonomous Community ‘El Valle’, an act in which the general director of the Natural Environment, Fulgencio Perona, participated.

The booted eagle is an adult female, who was diagnosed with a mild picture of exhaustion, malnutrition and dehydration. What’s more, had minor injuries consistent with an electrocution. After several days of proper feeding and treatment, the specimen reacted favorably and began to ingest solid food on its own, at which point it was transferred to an outdoor facility. After a period of rehabilitation, he moved to a larger flight shed, where the improvement of the animal and its correct flight ability were verified.

Regarding the buzzard, it is an adult specimen collected in a dry farming area. He was admitted in a state of shock presenting symptoms of exhaustion, malnutrition and dehydration. After achieving stabilization with vitamin intake and analgesic and fluid therapy treatment, the animal responded favorably from the outset and was transferred to a facility where it performed flight exercises until its complete recovery.

Both species are found widely distributed throughout the Region. Among the main threats that threaten them are the loss of prey associated with the deterioration and fragmentation of the habitat, to which other types of impacts are added, such as illegal hunting or deaths from electrocution.

The specimens They have been marked with a metal ring that will facilitate their identification in the case of being located again in any other circumstance, thus allowing a greater knowledge of their movements and biology and thus contributing to the improvement of the conservation of these species of great value in the Region.