Red Dead Redemption 2 is undoubtedly one of the video games with the best graphics of the past generation. As is often the case with Rockstar’s open world video games, the western has squeezed consoles (and PCs) to levels that few games had reached at the time of their release.

Today, the video game takes another leap in its graphic section, since thanks to the mods we can present you the following video, which shows the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 with 8K ray tracingWe leave the video for you to judge for yourself, but the results are, without a doubt, spectacular.

A mod makes Red Dead Redemption 2 much more immersive

The mod in question is a configuration of Reshade, a PC plugin widely used among users to achieve modifications of this type in a large number of video games, which in this case is responsible for improving colors, shadows and appearance. sharpness, in addition to introducing ray tracing to further enhance the look of the Western. However, it is important to note that the requirements to make Red Dead Redemption 2 look like this are not exactly low, since this video that we present to you was recorded with a computer that mounted two RTX 3090.

It is not the first time that a mod radically changes Red Dead Redemption 2, since recently we were talking about another that particularly changed the gameplay of the game, by including persistence in the world in the face of various events and player actions.

When it comes to talking about another Rockstar game, GTA V has received a massive amount of mods, especially taking advantage of its online mode to add features such as the famous role play mode, which has become very famous in the streaming world with servers like Marbella Vice, which is currently very popular. Finally, we remind you that Red Dead Online is one of the games to be included in Game Pass this month.

