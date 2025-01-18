The Local Police of Valencia has released a women kidnapped for twenty days with her two daughters -minors- and who were allegedly suffering continuous mistreatment for months. The rescue was possible thanks to the fact that the victim had asked for help from a social aid entity that gave the alert.

This Friday, agents from the GAMA group learned that this woman was being held in her house all that time against her will, along with her two minor daughters. According to the witness, who collaborates with a social aid association, in addition to not being able to leave the house, both she and the minors were suffering continuous physical attacks for several years. months.

A patrol from this police unit, along with another support unit, went to the home. The husband opened the door for them and the wife, from the back of the dining room, asked them gestures requesting help to enter the house help her. The agents entered, and after taking the alleged aggressor to one of the rooms, they interviewed the victim, who was with two little girls.

Once they were alone with her, she confirmed what the woman who reported the kidnapping and mistreatment had told them. Given this confirmation, the 38-year-old man was arrested and placed at the disposal of the judicial authority.









The woman detailed a life full of physical attacks and sexual, abuse and kidnapping throughout the entire time they were in a relationship.

When the GAMA patrol verified that it was not safe for the woman and girls to stay in the apartment, they activated the emergency resource. 24-hour Women’s Center.