They release a woman who abused and became pregnant with a 13-year-old boy

In the middle of 2022, Andrea Serrano, a 31-year-old woman, was arrested in Colorado, United States, for sexually abusing a child under 13 years of age.

The authorities charged him with charges related to assault and sexual abuse of minors; However, the woman was released thanks to a plea agreement in which it is stated that she will be sentenced to 10 years of probation and must register as a sex offender in the judicial system.

The woman was arrested in 2022 and released in early 2023.

However, the decision generated great outrage in the victim’s family.

“I feel like my son was robbed of his childhood. Now it’s his turn to be a father. He is a victim and he will have to live with it for the rest of his life, ”the victim’s mother told the American media. Fox19 Now.

The outlet also reported that Serrano gave birth to the baby after he admitted to having sex with the child and, for now, retains custody of the newborn.

“I feel like if she was a guy and he was a girl, it would definitely be different. They would be looking for more. They are having compassion for her, ”argued her mother.

The family also told local media that thanks to their appeal, Serrano’s conditions could change in May depending on his behavior and the judges’ decision as to who will have custody of the baby in the future.

