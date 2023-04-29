After so long of waiting it has finally been launched Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on consoles and pc, with mostly positive ratings and that shows us that it has fulfilled as a sequel. However, not everything has been positive because at least in the version for Steam there has been a performance that does not cover the quality expected by the fans.

Given this, the team Respawn Entertainment released a statement to those who bought it in said version, ensuring that work is already underway to make improvements as soon as possible. Special emphasis is placed on people with High-End equipment, who in theory should have fewer problems due to the power of their components.

Here you can check it:

A note from the Jedi Team on the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pic.twitter.com/C3bp78VICr — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 28, 2023

We know that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is not performing to our standards for a portion of the PC audience, particularly those with high-end hardware and/or certain configurations. For example, those using next-generation, multi-threaded chipsets designed for Windows 11 have encountered problems in Windows 10, while others with high-end graphics cards paired with lower-performance processors have also encountered sudden drops in framerates. frames per second. Everyone be assured that we are working to address these cases quickly. While there is no single, comprehensive solution for PC performance, the team has been working on fixes that we believe will improve performance across a spectrum of configurations. We are committed to fixing these issues as soon as possible, but each patch requires significant testing to make sure it doesn’t introduce new issues. Thank you for your understanding and apologies to any of our players experiencing these issues. We will continue to monitor performance on all platforms and will share the update time as soon as it is available.

Remember that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is already available andn PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a very entertaining game, but it’s pretty ugly that it was poorly adapted for PC, especially since it costs a lot of money to pay for the game license. We’ll see if they fix it soon.