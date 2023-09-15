The new Nintendo Direct has been somewhat modest, because although fun things were announced, there were no big news either, and it had already been mentioned that they would be videos of titles to see within the winter season 2023. So, they mostly reminded us of productions that are already on the way, one of them is precisely WarioWare: Move It!

A new look at the title has been released, which seems to retrace the path of the classic releases that began in Game Boy Advanceexcept that it is quite similar to the delivery of Wii which is based entirely on the use of motion controls. Still, it is a game with new things not seen before in the franchise.

Here you can see it:

Something worth mentioning about the trailer is the fact that we’ve already heard the new voice actor who’s going to play Wariosince a couple of weeks ago it was confirmed that Charles Martinet is leaving all his papers Nintendo. It doesn’t have such long lines, but you can see a change that, to tell the truth, doesn’t sound that bad.

Remember that WarioWare Move It! the is launched November 3 in switch.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: It’s a pretty good looking game, and it will be the right wait for Super Mario RPG. As for the voices, not really important, just take into account the essence of Wario himself and that’s enough.