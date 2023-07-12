After recent hints in the past few days, Disney has released a new trailer for Star Wars: Ahsoka which shows Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) meeting some familiar faces. Along with the characters from Star Wars Rebels Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), the former Jedi crosses paths with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) as she and Sabine struggle to find Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfadi).

Set during the same period as the third season of The Mandalorianthe new trailer for Ahsoka reveals that his meeting with Sabine, previously seen as an epilogue to rebels, is actually his second attempt to find Ezra. The pair parted ways after their last attempt to find him went awry, but with rumors that Thrawn has resurfaced after being lost in space, Ahsoka think it’s a good time to try again. While being hunted by Inquisitors and a pair of dark Force users (played by Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno), Sabine and Ahsoka they must also solve their mutual and personal problems.

Compared to previous trailers, this one offers a better idea of ​​what to expect from the series and its characters. Dave Filoni (who created rebels and co-created mandalorians) is the showrunner of this series, which helps maintain a continuity for Ahsoka since his original debut in 2008 with Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Your participation also gives you the ability to place Ahsoka and his friends in the right places for the big crossover movie involving mandaloriansLuke Skywalker, and any other characters still around during the New Republic era.

Star Wars: Ahsoka will be released in Disney+ on August 23 with its first two episodes.

Via: Youtube