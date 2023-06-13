pragmata is an adventure set in a dystopian future. It will be available for PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. It is expected to be a memorable game with an excellent narrative with state-of-the-art graphics, ray-traced lighting and a never-before-seen sci-fi setting.

Unfortunately the announcement made by Capcom was that the game will be delayed.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must postpone the release of pragmata. Our team is working very hard to create the best game we can, but we need more time. We will continue to do our best to ensure that the final product is worth your patience. Thanks for the support.”

Capcom announces during the #CapcomShowcase that their upcoming sci-fi game Pragmata has been postponed. #IGNSummerOfGaming pic.twitter.com/npJ08nkq2G —IGN (@IGN) June 12, 2023

Via: Youtube