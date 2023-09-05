In recent years, many forgotten franchises have resurfaced thanks to the interest of fans. The clear example of this is the Pollitos en Fuga brand, a film that only had one tape and after that it has become a cult work. Little by little, more information about the filming has been released, since this sequel is going to be released exclusively, which has kept fans expectant.

To celebrate the return of these characters, a new trailer has been released, in which we see familiar faces such as ginger and rocky, but also new additions like the daughter of both, who will have an important role (Even in English the voice is made by Bella Ramsey). Well, now they are going to avoid more complicated dangers compared to the machine that made chicken pies.

Here you can see it:

Here is the synopsis of the tape:

For Ginger and the flock, everything is at stake when the dangers of the human world come home; They will stop at nothing, even if it means putting their own hard-earned freedom at risk to save the chickens. This time they are entering!

Remember that Runaway Chicks 2 the next one opens December 15 exclusively for Netflix.

Editor’s note: I only hope that the dubbing that the original tape had is respected, since a most important job was done at the time. As for the animation, there is no objection, it looks the best.