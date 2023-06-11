Xbox Games Showcase has been quite extensive, with games ranging from more modest productions to larger ones, and with that we have been able to see that there are games for all kinds of tastes. One of the announcements that had been pending for some time was Avowedand a new trailer was just released by Xbox.

Here you can see it:

This video game will arrive at some point in 2024 for Xbox Series X/S and pc. No specific opening day has been mentioned.

Via: Xbox Games Showcase