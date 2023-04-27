Thursday, April 27, 2023, 12:08



| Updated 4:04 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A man was released by the National Police this Thursday from a hole in which he was kidnapped in an apartment in the Espíritu Santo, in the Espinardo neighborhood of Murcia. The victim, as confirmed by police sources, had been held for three days and was being forced to sell drugs against his will. The operation ends, for the moment, with the arrest of three people, two men and one woman, accused of an alleged crime of illegal detention.

The National Police began this investigation following the statements of another man, who assured the agents that he had been detained in similar conditions. The investigations led the agents to a building on Calle San Ignacio, in Espiritu Santo. The Police searched four houses in the same building and in one of them located the man being held inside a zulo. As the sources explained, it is a small space covered with a wooden door in which he was allegedly held for three days.

In two other of the registered homes, investigators found two indoor marijuana plantations. The operation ends with the seizure of around 300 ‘marie’ plants and cash. At the moment there are no arrests related to the cultivation of marijuana.

The police operation, which included agents from the Judicial Police brigade, the Citizen Security brigade, the prevention and reaction unit (UPR) and the canine unit, forced to cut off part of the street to traffic, in the epicenter Holy Spirit. Iberdrola personnel also came to the area to cut the numerous illegal hookups existing in the building. This is a situation that is regularly repeated in marijuana crops and that creates a risk for the neighbors themselves.