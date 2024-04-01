













The Anime Trending site, whose Twitter account has more than a million followers, held a vote to discover the most anticipated anime of the spring 2024 season.

The vote collection took place from March 18 to 31, 2024 and in this way ten of the series that most attract the attention of fans of Japanese animation in the face of the new wave came to light. The clear winner is the third season of KonoSuba.

the anime of KonoSuba was the one that got the most votes and it was 46.36%. However, he only won by a few tenths of a difference.

In second place is the second part of the second season of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnationwhich obtained 43.26%.

Where was it Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba? His new season is in third with 41.44%. As you can see the consequences are going to dominate in the spring.

The reboot or restart of Spice & Wolf, Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise wolfis also grabbing attention.

As for anime debuting this spring, the one that attracts fans the most is Kaiju No. 8 and from there it follows Whisper Me a Love Song. The first ten places with their percentages are as follows:

KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!Season 3 – 46.36% Mushoku Tensei: Jobless ReincarnationSeason 2, Part II – 43.26% Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc – 41.44% That Time I Got Reincarnated as a SlimeSeason 3 – 39.07% Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise wolf – 29.87% KAIJU No. 8 – 28.78% Whisper Me a Love Song – 26.59% My Hero AcademiaSeason 7 – 25.77% A Condition Called Love – 25.23% Date A Live V – 24.68%

Six of the members of the Top 10 are sequels, one is a reboot and the others are new proposals. But this is only what fans expect from the spring 2024 anime season.

It would not be at all strange if preferences were to lean towards other series as the months progress.

But that will only come to light when the episodes of each of this season's premieres begin to arrive.

Apart from spring anime we have more information about Japanese animation in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

