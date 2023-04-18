A judge described the murder of 27-year-old Surjit Kaur Athwal by her mother-in-law as “indescribable” and “appalling”. It is one of the cases that has shocked England the most, because she was taken from her country to die in India. Whoever was behind the crime was released and, for this 2023, remains at home.

The woman, of Indian origin and mother of two children, lived in the English city of Foleshill. She had been forced into a 16-year-old marriage to Sukhdave Singh Athwal. Working as a Customs agent at London Airport, he began to question the customs imposed.

“She was not happy either: she wanted to be herself but couldn’t, because she got married at a young age and had to behave like a dutiful wife and daughter-in-law,” Sarbjit Kaur Athwal, her sister-in-law, recalled to the newspaper. The Telegraph.

He met someone else, while dressed differently. Rumors of the ‘new life’ reached the ears of Bachan Kaur Athwal, her mother-in-law, who repeatedly scolded and beat her, according to the court file.

To end the outrages, Surjit filed for divorce. Instead, Mrs. Bachan already had another plan: He convinced her to accompany her to India to some weddings in order to approve the separation. What the young woman did not know was that her husband’s family had met to agree to his death for having “disgraced the name” of the community.

“In India, a family friend took Surjit in a jeep, drugged and strangled her, then dumped her in a river. My mother-in-law went back to England alone. When I asked her what happened, she said no one would come back to England. embarrass the family, who had gotten rid of Surjit,” said his sister-in-law.

Although the murder occurred in 1998, the family covered up everything. The young woman’s body disappeared forever. It was not until 2004 that her sister-in-law revealed the death, which allowed a judge in England, as a milestone, to open the case for a crime carried out abroad. He sentenced Ms Bachan in 2007 to 20 years in prison and Sukhdave Singh Athwal to 27 years behind bars.

“There was no motive worthy of the name. You did it because you thought she had embarrassed your family,” the judge said.

Why was the murderer released?

Now 86 years old, the convicted murderer was released, despite the fact that the Secretary of Justice of that country challenged the decision, assuring that it represented a risk to society. According to the local newspaper Daily MailIn this month of April 2023, the older adult remains at home and is cared for by her relatives.

The judicial authorities ordered his departure from prison due to health complications: he has dementia. In fact, in recent months he had assaulted the guards and other inmates, although without major repercussions, for which reason they considered that he should be elsewhere.

