Colombians who had left the country due to threats from the ‘Aragua Train’ were kidnapped on their way to the United States. After a complaint made by a relative, the authorities managed to rescue them in Mexico.

These are 10 compatriots who were seeking to reach the American country to request asylum, since in Bogotá they would have been subjected to intimidation by the criminal group.

Andrés Hernández, Consul General of Colombia in Mexico, made the announcement: “The 10 Colombians who were kidnapped in Sonora, Mexico, have already been released and are currently in the Sonora State Prosecutor’s Office where they are being treated.”

As he explained, various operations were deployed in Sonora that would have alarmed the indicated kidnappers: “They decided to release the compatriots near a gas station.”

What is known about the kidnapping of the Colombian family

Based on the information provided by Christian Cortés, one of the sons of the kidnapped, They were traveling through Mexico, on the San Luis Rio Colorado – Sonora highway, on the morning of May 2, by bus along with dozens of other migrants when they were detained.

“They got off after a military checkpoint before entering San Luis Río Colorado,” Cortés told the international organization 1800Migrante.

According to what was said by one of the people who had to wait for them at a whereabouts, “the mafia” would have forced them to go with them. “The driver did not want to talk more about it,” added Cortés.

These are the names and ages of Colombians:

Esteban M. 18 years

Omar R. 28 years old

Steven S. 28 years old

Claudia M. 45 years

Rosalba M. 49 years

William M. 52 years

Carlos V. 52 years

Sandra C. 53 years

Oswaldo P. 55 years

Edgar P. 50 years old.

