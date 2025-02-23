The National Police has dismantled a criminal organization dedicated, allegedly, to the Trafficking women for sexual exploitation In Alterne Clubs located in the province of Alicante. It is estimated that the framework would have exploited more than 1000 women in the last year.

The victims, mainly of South American origin, were deceived from their country to come to Spain through false job offers. There are 48 women released and 48 people have been arrested in the province of Alicante (46) and Murcia (2), six of which have entered provisional prison.

Eight household records have been made in Alicante and three alternate clubs have been closed. They have also intervened, among other objects, eight prohibited weapons and more than 150,000 euros in cash, and Blocked 938,000 euros in bank accounts and immobilized 17 real estate properties with a value of 1,313,087 euros.

False job offers

The investigation began thanks to a complaint received to the telephone line 900 105 090, which together with the email is Human beings

The victims were deceived in their countries of originmainly Colombia and Venezuela, with false job offers in the sectors of aesthetics/beauty and cleaning services of our country. Upon arrival, this offer was not materialized, but the victims were transferred to the clubs to be sexually exploited.

The numerous inquiries initiated at that time allowed investigators to verify the presence in our country of this transnational criminal organization settled in the province of Alicante and directed by two women of Colombian origin and a Spanish citizen.

The latter resided on working days in Alicante to control their businesses and on weekends he returned to the Region of Murcia with his family. In addition to the Three leadersthe structure of the organization had two other levels, those in charge of alternate clubs and taxi drivers, who were responsible for transferring women in their departures to perform home services.

Luxury life and drugs

The criminal organization had three alternate clubs, in Alicante, Elche and Orihuelawhich tried to disguise them as pensions or hostels to mask their activity. The framework had created a business structure aimed at enrichment through the sexual exploitation of a multitude of foreign women in vulnerability, also carried a high life train.

The victims, who lived in the Alterne clubs themselves, were forced to work at any time of the daybeing controlled at all times by the members of the criminal organization through complex video and sound video surveillance systems, having their freedom of movements limited since they could only leave two hours. During the first week of work they lacked any rest and from the second had a single day off under the control of the dismantled organization.

The investigations carried out allowed to find out that the framework appropriated at least the 40% of each service that women performed, quantities that were paid directly to those responsible for the organization. The victims were transferred among the different clubs to attract more customers, avoid roots and simulate a legal hospitality business activity. Likewise, the sale of narcotic substances to customers could be detected in the different alternate clubs.

More than 100 National Police agents of different specialties have participated in the final operation in which 48 people have been arrested in the provinces of Alicante and Murcia, and the simultaneous record of eight properties has been carried out, seven in the Province of Alicante and one in the province of Murcia, in which it has been seized Eight prohibited weapons -Tres Taser, an electric defense and four pepper gas boats-, more than 150,000 euros in cash, nine mobile phones, three high-end vehicles, 26 grams of cocaine, 8.45 grams of glass, 23.5 pink cocaine , 20 medicine pills for erectile dysfunction, a table computer, two laptops and diverse probative documentation.

174 victims identified in 2024

During the year 2024 the National Police has carried out 62 investigations in which 174 victims of sexual trafficking and arrested 792 people have been identified, of which 108 entered provisional prison.

In addition, 2,437 calls on the telephone line were received through the enabled cooperation channels 900 10 50 90 and 5,614 communications in email [email protected]which adds a total of 8,051 citizens notices in relation to this type of crime, of that total 1.025 have provided useful information for the work of the investigation groups.