The Chamber in Administrative and Tax Litigation of the city of Buenos Aires rejected this Monday the challenge against Judge Roberto Gallardo, who in this way will take up the case for the return to classes scheduled for February 17.

The City Government had recused the magistrate for his “manifests partiality” and “their clear political intentions that their failures have historically brought about.”

The City had made this decision after the Buenos Aires magistrate summoned Ministers Soledad Acuña, of Education, and Fernán Quirós, of Health, to a hearing to know the protocols provided for the return of face-to-face classes against the coronavirus.

With this ruling of the House, it remains the hearing scheduled for February 10 at 12 with Ministers Quirós and Acuña, virtually, through the Cisco Webex system implemented by the Council of the Magistracy of the City of Buenos Aires. The fate of the start of classes could depend on the answers provided by the City.

Gallardo’s case occurs within the framework of an amparo filed by Carlos Elías, leader of the Celestial List of the Single Union of Workers of the State of the City of Buenos Aires (SUTECBA). But the magistrate opened the hearing to all those interested in the beginning of the school year and especially to the teaching unions.

Gallardo, who has a long history of dealing with macrism, summoned “all those who may have a legal interest in the outcome of the litigation to participate in the meeting” and announced that both Acuña and Quirós “must appear at the hearing set in personal and non-delegable form “.

AFG