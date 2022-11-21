MEXICO CITY 20-Nov-2022.-The Central de Muros organization considered the statements of Sandra Cuevas are false about the work of Juarez Market.

On Wednesday, during her appearance before the Congress of Mexico City, the Mayor of Cuauhtémoc was questioned for removing the mural by artist Carlos Segovia “Sego”.

The official belonging to the PAN-PRI-PRD alliance responded that Central de Muros withdrew the previous work.

“At the time, the artist also erased another mural where the images, the faces, the faces of the people who erased the Mercado Juárez were captured,” Cuevas said.

In response, Central de Muros explained that although said mural was found, it was damaged by graffiti and was irreparable.

“It was totally graffitied. Our first intention was to see if it could be saved, but it was impossible because it was graffitied and that area was home to many graffiti artists,” said Irma Macedo, director of Central de Muros.

For this reason, and commissioned by the previous Administration of Morena, some letters were embodied with the name of the market, where said mural was located. However, “Sego” did not participate in this intervention.

The wall that replaced the one in the history of Mercado Juárez was built in November 2019.

The work “Woman in Dialogue with Progress” in Segovia was done in March 2020.

We invite you to read:

Irma Macedo explained that the complaint against the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office and its officials is still ongoing, while one more is being filed for different damages to cultural heritage that have been done in other areas of Mexico City.