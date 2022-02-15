The Alianza Migrantes organization went out last Sunday to protest against the immigration policies of the administration of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and the possible use of “robot dogs” to patrol the border with Mexico.

The demonstration took place in Playas de Tijuana, state of Baja California (Mexico) Regarding the visit that the US ambassador, Ken Salazar, made to Tijuana.

The initiative of these “robot dogs”, that has caused great controversy between the migrant population and humanitarian organizations, it was known at the beginning of February and it would be some artifacts prepared to assist security forces in border surveillance.

“The southern border can be an inhospitable place for man and beast, and this is exactly why a machine can excel there,” said a US official. The “dogs” are part of what is known as automated ground surveillance vehicles or AGSVs.

The technological team of the Security Department of The United States proposed these machines to the Customs Office and Border Protection (CBP, for its acronym in English) to help agents and “at the same time increase their level of security”.

A Haitian immigrant is detained at the border between Mexico and the United States. (File Image).

Meanwhile, some 800 migrants marched this Sunday, February 13, from the center of the Mexican city of Tapachula to the offices of the National Migration Institute (INM) delegation to demand documents that regularize their situation. According to the activists, there are around 30,000 migrants who are stranded in Tapachula.

This region is experiencing a record flow to the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection (CBP) office detected more than 1.7 million undocumented immigrants on the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2021, which ended on September 30.

