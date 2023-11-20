Monday, November 20, 2023, 17:36



While the works that will end up destroying the last kilometer of virgin coastline in Orihuela Costa continue, Justice is closing the last ends of a soap opera that has lasted more than a decade. The only road that was open to stop the excavators was closed this Monday with a stroke of a pen. The Contentious-Administrative Chamber number 1 of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community has dismissed the appeals presented by the State Highway Demarcation and the Cambiemos Orihuela political party against the plenary agreement of September 2, 2021 by which it was approved the specific modification of the Partial Improvement Plan for Sector D-1 ‘Alameda del Mar’, the name by which, in urban planning slang, Cala Mosca is known.

Precisely that resource was key for the municipalist formation and to which Cambiemos clung until the last moment to try to get the PSOE of Carolina Gracia, then mayor of Orihuela, to ignore the arguments of its then Ciudadanos partners, who warned on many occasions of the patrimonial responsibilities that the City Council could have incurred if the Government Board had not given the green light to a project that the entire local left has always denied due to its alleged environmental impact.

The sentence, however, is not final and may be appealed in cassation before the 3rd Chamber of the Supreme Court or, where appropriate, before the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the TSJCV. Said appeal must be prepared before this Section within a period of 30 days from the day following its notification justifying the cassation interest, that is, the appellants must prove before one of these two chambers that it is appropriate to annul this sentence for containing an incorrect interpretation. or application of the law or that has been issued in a procedure that has not complied with the legal solemnities in its substance or form. Something undoubtedly complicated.

In this sense, it will depend on whether both the institution dependent on the central government and the local formation now headed by Leticia Pertegal are free, among other things, from paying for the costs out of their own pockets. The ruling is also clear on this point. “The costs are imposed on the plaintiff, in the amount of 2,000 euros to be paid by the Highway Demarcation, and 1,000 euros to be paid by the Cambiemos Orihuela municipal group, corresponding in half to the defendant and co-defendant City Council.”

2,200 homes



It is worth remembering that, in the middle, a project continues in play that undoubtedly today constitutes the largest urban development underway in Orihuela Costa and that has aroused opposition, not only political, but also neighborhood through platforms such as ‘Save Cala Mosca’ . The developer, the Gomendio Group, plans to build more than 2,200 front-line homes there.

The content of the resources of both dealt ‘roughly’ with two issues that have especially plagued the viability of the project’s size with doubts. Highways, on the one hand, warned that the population that plans to host this new development would mean adding another grain to the glass of a traffic saturation problem on the N-332 as it passes through Orihuela Costa, which suffers from recurring traffic jam problems. in summer. For its part, Cambiemos alleged the lack of water resources currently on the coast, already alerted by the water company Hidraqua. In this sense, the Oriola coast is pending the construction of a tank that guarantees that the residents of the coast will not be left without a drinking water supply in a few hours if there is a breakdown in the network, which is at 99% of its capacity.

The Cala Mosca issue had been dormant since the end of the last term and has never come to the fore in these four months of government of the new PP-Vox team. The excavators have been working, for their part, for more than five months, since April 24. Even Cambiemos was then on the verge of stopping the works when it did not find a replanning document that attested to the restart of work in Cala Mosca. But everything began to heat up within the PSOE-Cs government before, when the then Councilor for Urban Planning, Jose Aix (Cs) raised his voice in response to the construction company’s requirements for the responsibilities that the City Council could incur if it did not provide light. final green to the project before May 4.

“Intimidating” letters



The elevation to the Governing Board did not arrive, however, until April 18. Only after the then mayor, Carolina Gracia (PSOE) withdrew the item from the agenda once and summoned the media to the town hall to denounce that she had received letters from Gomendio that she considered “clearly intimidating” and to which she He assured that he was not going to give up and even, he said, was considering taking him to court. Ciudadanos always placed this in a strategy of undoing the decision by the socialists, since taking this step, which, they recognized, did not bring any political benefit for either of the two members of the government team, came just a few days before the elections. municipal elections on May 28.

Cala Mosca was undoubtedly one of the issues that created the most controversy and publicly recognized suspicions within the government team, since paralyzing the project was the red line imposed by Cambiemos to give its support to the motion of censure that evicted the PP from Emilio Bascuñana and brought the PSOE and Ciudadanos to power in April 2022. Shortly after arriving, the new government team already received the cold water of a favorable environmental impact statement from the Botánico government in July of that year. an area in the hands of Compromís, to make matters worse) to the modified project. This left little or no room for the socialists to comply with what was signed with Cambiemos, a party not to the liking of Ciudadanos and whose votes were soon no longer necessary on some issues, which greatly deteriorated the relationship between the two parties of the Oriola left. .

Let’s change, in this aspect, he always reproached Mayor Gracia for giving Ciudadanos the majority in the Government Board. The formation then headed by Carlos Bernabé always harbored the hope that the duo between socialists and oranges would end up breaking up, something that never happened. Without going any further, when the Cala Mosca issue came to the table of the Government Board, it went ahead with the votes of Ciudadanos alone. The socialists distanced themselves with a symbolic and in no way decisive abstention.

Opposition and pragmatism



The PSOE has expressed to the public on many occasions its firm opposition to the works in Cala Mosca and tried to show that its position helped to guarantee at least compliance with the demands that the Generalitat obliges the promoter to observe in order to continue the work. construction site. Ciudadanos, despite not showing an open liking for the project, always sold its non-obstruction as the most prudent and responsible position with the integrity of the municipal coffers. 200 million in compensation, several times the annual budget of the City Council, was what José Aix estimated that it could cost the City Council to forcefully refuse Gomendio’s wishes.

It is worth remembering that the first version of the urbanization project, already conceived in the 90s, had to be modified after some species of protected fauna and flora were found on the land in 2007. The former mayor, Carolina Gracia, before being cornered by the rush of a decision that everyone except Cambiemos described as non-extendable, set up a negotiation table in October 2022 with the construction company in order to find alternatives to the construction of this coastal enclave. Among other options, an exchange of the land for others of similar value or acceptable financial compensation was offered. Both were finally discarded. There wasn’t even a second meeting, at least in public.

José Aix: “It gives me peace of mind because this confirms that we did our job well”



The Ciudadanos spokesperson and former Urban Planning councilor has shown his satisfaction with the ruling. “It gives me peace of mind because this confirms that we did our job well.” Aix states that it is not an issue that, as he has expressed on other occasions, “is not a cause for celebration either,” but he does confirm that an attempt has been made to “use the issue” as a political incentive against his formation and against him as responsible for the in front of the area that had to finally give the go-ahead to the works.