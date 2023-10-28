The Provincial Court of Murcia has rejected the PSOE’s appeal against the resolution of an investigative court in Murcia, which filed its complaint against the use of Murcia City Council video by the Popular Party. The Socialist Party considered that the PP had used them irregularly in the 2019 campaign.

Specifically, they pointed to alleged illegal financing in the 2019 electoral campaign due to the use of the Popular Party’s candidacy of ‘video-renders’ very similar to those provided by the STV-Actúa UTE, which was ultimately awarded the service. The Prosecutor’s Office filed that complaint, but the PSOE later denounced these alleged practices in court because it maintained that there were irregularities.

The order of the Investigative Court number 2 of Murcia agreed months later to dismiss the case based on a report from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, based on a report prepared by the Economic Crime Team of the Civil Guard. “It is not proven that the defendants had taken advantage of the videos provided by a municipal contractor to use them in their particular electoral campaign of May 2019, using public assets for their own benefit,” that report noted.

However, the PSOE appealed because it considered that the dismissal took place “without any investigative diligence.” However, the Court has rejected the appeal and also recalls that the Prosecutor’s Office has already filed the proceedings “for not finding evidence of a crime.”