The ELA union rejected this Friday the extension of the ERTE that the MTorres company agreed with CC OO and CITE while the management maintains the ERE with 88 layoffs in Navarra.

ELA considers “completely incompatible an extension of an ERTE until December while the company continues with the intention of executing 88 dismissals in Torres de Elorz.” «The virtuality of any ERTE is the maintenance of employment in adverse conditions. However, the company continues in its claim to execute 88 dismissals in Torres de Elorz and 74 in Murcia, “criticized the union.

ELA explained in a statement that it had shown its “willingness to contemplate the extension of a possible ERTE, as long as the company immediately withdraws the ERE.” “However, far from withdrawing the ERE, the company has agreed with CCOO and CITE to extend the ERTE until December, worsening the previous conditions in a process plagued with irregularities,” he said.

Given this situation, ELA registered this Friday with the Department of Economic and Business Development of the Government of Navarra the call for strikes and in the next few days it will carry out mobilizations. In addition, he will meet with members of Parliament and the Elorz Valley City Council.

The union reiterated the demand to the Government of Navarra that “it does not inhibit the procedure and exercise its responsibility so that jobs are not destroyed.”