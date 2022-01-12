Thursday, January 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

They reject Prince Andrew’s request to dismiss sexual abuse lawsuit

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 12, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Prince andrÃ © s

Prince AndrÃ © s, Duke of York.

Photo:

Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP

Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

A United States judge rejected the petition to have the accusation against him dismissed.

eltiempo app logo

DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

Keep going down
to find more content

You got to content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#reject #Prince #Andrews #request #dismiss #sexual #abuse #lawsuit

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Burst Forth !! Choro-gon Breath shows itself in the first gameplay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.