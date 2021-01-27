Justice rejected this Wednesday the request for house arrest of Ricardo Emanuel Papadopulos, prosecuted for having run over and killed Isaac Sus, 4 years old, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Flores

Meanwhile, room A of the Criminal and Correctional Court of Appeals confirmed the preventive detention of the young, according to the lawyer for the boy’s family.

The decision was made by judges Alberto Seijas and Mariano Scotto, who confirmed the preventive detention of Papadopulos, dictated by Edmundo Rabbione, who is the surrogate judge of the 62 Criminal and Correctional Court.

Ricardo Papadópulos, the young man who ran over and killed the four-year-old boy in Flores.

For her part, the head of Criminal Court 62, Patricia Guichandut, decided deny Papadopulos house arrest with an electronic bracelet, requested a month ago, before the opposition of Becker and the prosecutor Cesar Troncoso.

Guichandut’s decision was based on the main argument of “a new flight risk that the defendant may incur from being awarded the benefit,” Becker explained.

The fact It happened at 02:02 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, when the mother, Débora Inés Agosti and her son Isaac Sus were crossing San Pedrito Avenue, at the corner of Directorate Avenue, and were run over by a Volkswagen Gol driven by Papadopulos.

March to demand justice for Isaac’s death in the Flores neighborhood. Photo Juan Manuel Foglia.

The small he died on the spot and his mother suffered “extremely serious injuries”, assured the lawyer who represents them. Papadopulos was circulating at that time without registration and after the events he was at large for nine days.

Finally, Becker reported that “the complaint (family lawyer) and the Prosecutor’s Office were notified to formulate the request for a trial”, which brings Papadopulos closer to the orality stage.

Meanwhile, the defendant is waiting for a quota to be transferred to a unit of the Federal Penitentiary Service.

With information from Télam

AFG