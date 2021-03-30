With the majority vote of two of its judges, Chamber IV of the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber refused to grant the extraordinary appeal with which Cristina Kirchner and other plaintiffs in the case of alleged illegal espionage in the government of Mauricio Macri They wanted the Supreme Court of Justice to prevent the transfer of this file to the Buenos Aires courts of Comodoro Py.

In the case initiated in the federal justice of Lomas de Zamora, illegal espionage activities are investigated for which the former heads of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) of the macrista administration were prosecuted. Gustavo Arribas and Silvia Majdalani, among others. Although in the resolution of last February in which they sent the proceedings to Comodoro Py, the judges of the Cassation stressed that the transfer “does not imply, in any way, invalidating what has already been done or moving the case back to stages already overcome, delaying the course of the investigation, “nor” distort the existing test measures or to be produced or invalidate what has been done so far in the federal jurisdiction of Lomas de Zamora, “the resolution angered the government.

But this Tuesday, the chambermaids Mariano Borinsky and Javier Carbajo they considered that “the extraordinary federal appeals filed are not directed against the final judgment of the case – nor against one comparable to it – as required by Article 14 of Law 48. “

Although “the High Court has admitted exceptions to this general rule”, they “are not constituted in the present case in which the conflict resolved by this Room IV had been locked between the Federal Criminal and Correctional Court No. 2 of Lomas de Zamora and Chamber I of the National Chamber of Federal Criminal and Correctional Appeals of the City of Buenos Aires, both with federal jurisdiction. “

The judges evaluated that “the existence of a federal issue is not sufficiently argued (another requirement demanded by law 48 for the purposes of accessing the Highest Court by means of an extraordinary appeal), since the grievances exposed are judgments that differ from the criterion set forth in the grounds of the contested judgment; what does not imply proving direct and immediate relationship between the matter of the lawsuit and the federal question that it invokes “.

“The various arguments of the parties referring to the grounds of the contested ruling are not enough to give full support to the claim to obtain access to the Supreme Court through the doctrine of arbitrariness, but rather They limit themselves to expressing their disagreement with what has been decided“conclude Borinsky and Carbajo.

Instead, for your colleague Angela Ledesma “the federal question, has been raised sufficiently, according to the grievances indicated by the appellants in relation to the possible impairment of the right of defense in trial and natural judge. “In a minority, the judge also understood that the appellants” justifiably allege “their thesis that the judgment of the Cassation regarding the destination of the file on alleged illegal espionage” is comparable to a final judgment inasmuch as it would cause them damage of impossible or late subsequent repair “.

In addition to Cristina, Roberto Baratta, Julio De Vido, Ricardo Jaime, Emilio Pérsico, Rafael Resnick Brenner, and Jorge Chueco, Luis Lugones, Pablo Bruera, Victor Olivera Fuster, Leonardo Martinez Herrero, had also presented an extraordinary appeal to access the Court. the Financial Information Unit (UIF), the Argentine League for the Rights of Man and the Provincial Commission for Memory.

