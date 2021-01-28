On his Instagram he defines himself as an actor and an environmentalist. And it is in that social network where Leo DiCaprio posted great news for the nature Argentina: the release of two puppies from jaguar four months old -Karai and Porá- and her mother -Mariua- in the Esteros del Iberá, Corrientes.

“After an absence of 70 years, jaguars once again roam freely through the Iberá wetlands in Argentina,” DiCaprio begins, in partnership with Argentina’s Camila Morrone, adding: “Congratulations to the government of Argentina, the National Parks, the province of Corrientes, the Rewilding Argentina Foundation and Tompinks Conservation (which the actor clarifies that he supports) for their commitment to rebuilding this emblematic species, and the local communities of Iberá, all the people de Corrientes who supported this unprecedented effort and welcomed the return of the jaguar ”.

Created in 2018, the Iberá National Park protects part of the Iberá Wetlands, the second largest wetland in the world. The jaguar is considered in danger of extinction and has suffered an alarming decline in the last two centuries: in Argentina it lost more than 95% of its range and currently it is considered that only between 200 and 300 specimens remain.

“Argentina has taken an important step to restore this main predator,” says DiCaprio, who was in Argentina to film scenes of El Renacido, which were filmed in Ushuaia in mid-2015. The return of this animal “will help restore health. complete of the Iberá ecosystem, as did the return of the wolves to Yellowstone in the United States “.

DiCaprio is known for his active participation in defense of the environment. During the Oscars in 2016, when he received his award for best actor for the aforementioned film El Renacido, he pointed out the importance of the fight against climate change: “Climate change is real, it is happening right now. It is the threat more urgent that our species has to face. “

A long job

The work for the return of the jaguar to nature has already been 10 years. From the Rewilding Argentina Foundation, its Conservation Director, Sebastián Di Martino explains: “Top predators are key species in ecosystems. When they disappear, natural environments degrade and even collapse. And that is when environmental crises such as climate change, water and air pollution, loss of soil or the appearance of pandemics begin to intensify. Returning the jaguar where it has become extinct has to do with our own survival ”.

“Argentina is synonymous with nature and respect for the environment. We are proud that such well-known personalities in the world, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, highlight the work that is done in our country and encourages us to continue on this path. The tourism that comes will demand many natural spaces and our destinations are perfectly adapted for this, ”said the executive secretary of the National Institute for Tourism Promotion (INPROTUR), Ricardo Sosa.