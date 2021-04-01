Despite the pronounced increase in coronavirus cases, many people take advantage of the long Easter weekend to go on a trip or visit the City of Buenos Aires. That is why the Buenos Aires government reinforced its system of traveler tests. The center of Costa Salguero reopens this Sunday and the capacity of La Rural will be expanded. Between both venues, there will be 4,500 to 11,500 daily tests for tourists.

The device, which worked during the summer months in eight places, was later reduced to the center of La Rural, Jorge Newbery Airport and the Dellepiane bus terminal, which receives long-distance services because Retiro is closed.

So now it was decided re-enable Costa Salguero, which from Sunday to Thursday April 8, inclusive, will be open from 8 to 20.

The test is intended for those over 12 years of age, residents of the City who re-enter from more than 150 kilometers away, after more than 4 days. And to tourists who stay at least one day on Buenos Aires soil and come from locations located more than 150 kilometers.

Since the initiative to test porteños who return from a trip or tourists who visit the City was implemented, on December 8 of last year, tests were carried out on 888,608 tourists and residents who returned from their vacations to the City. Of the total, 15,580 were positive with a positivity rate in the last 7 days of 3.15%. The peak of tests was 20,435 at the end of January, on a day when 401 positives were identified.

Tests at the Dellepiane bus station. As in the summer, the swab stand will operate for returning residents and tourists. Photo: Luciano Thieberger

Both Costa Salguero and La Rural work for those who come to the City by car. Therefore, you can attend and do the entire procedure without getting out of the vehicle. There is also pedestrian attention. Those who arrive by plane or bus can have the swab done at Aeroparque or at the Dellepiane terminal.

How does it work

Those who must take the test have to take a turn at the City Government website. Appointments are assigned according to the place and times chosen, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Except in the first days, when there were long lines at the Convention Center and delays in other places, then the procedures were oiled and the whole process takes no more than between 10 and 20 minutes.

Holy week: we are going to enable Costa Salguero for tourism testing and expand La Rural’s capacity. We will go from 4,500 to 11,500 daily tests exclusively for tourism in both venues. – Felipe Miguel (@FelipeMiguelBA) March 30, 2021

The results are reported between 12 and 24 hours after performing the test. You can consult the WhatsApp of the City (+54911) 5050-0147, entering the ID of the person tested, who is asked for the mobile phone number.

In case of being positive, Health personnel communicates it through a telephone call to be able to transmit the procedure of isolation and necessary care. For those people who have nowhere to isolate themselves, accommodation is available in hotels in the City.

Although testing is mandatory and the isolation decree provides sanctions for those who do not, the Buenos Aires government decided in December not to apply penalties to those who do not go through the testing centers.

