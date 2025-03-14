The American aviation regulatory body announced this Friday several measures to reinforce circulation security In the area around the Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA), in Washington, where a collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter left 67 dead at the end of January.

The Federal Aviation Administration of the United States (FAA) has decided, in compliance with the recommendations of the National Board of Transportation Security (NTSB), permanently prohibit non -essential flights Around the airport for helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

Also They have closed a section of the air corridor 4used by the Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopter during the collision and separated by just 23 meters from the route used by the airplanes that were heading to track 33 of the airport, where the Bombardier CRJ700 of the PSA company (American Airlines subsidiary) on January 29 should land.

The current organization of air corridors around Washington «represents An intolerable risk for aviation security»And it must be changed, said the director of the NTSB, Jennifer Homendy, at a press conference last Tuesday.









That airport is located In the heart of the Washington Metropolitan Areaon which numerous helicopters circulate regularly. In this sense, the FAA has defended that, if a helicopter must go through the closed section (in case of a medical emergency, a priority police operation or a presidential transport), “will maintain it at specific distances from the airplanes.”

They have also prohibited VARIOUS SETTING SETTINGS of tracks for emergency operations near the airport.

The ongoing investigation already showed that there were “Discrepancies” regarding the altitude of the helicopter and communication difficulties between the aircraft, the control tower and the commercial plane that was approaching.