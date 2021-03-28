The Department of Public Roads has begun a campaign to improve road safety in the streets of the Cabezo Beaza Industrial Estate by strengthening its vertical and horizontal signs, as announced yesterday by the City Council. The works, which began a few days ago, consist of repainting longitudinal lines and horizontal signage, such as pedestrian crossings, directional arrows and parking prohibition marks. It should be remembered that the streets of Cabezo Beaza, mainly those closest to the Espacio Mediterráneo shopping center, are common places for minor traffic accidents due to the high influx of motorists.

This campaign to improve road safety also involves the renewal of vertical signs that are damaged, either due to the end of their useful life or due to improper use. They are mostly ‘yield’ and stop signs and roundabouts.

“These maintenance tasks are very necessary due to the large wheeled traffic that this area supports daily, because in addition to the large tonnage vehicles that go to the industrial estate, we must add the thousands of cars that travel to the shopping center,” said the councilor of Public Road, Juan Pedro Torralba.

The City Council stressed that some new horizontal and vertical signs are being incorporated in conflictive points of the polygon that lack them. It is also being studied to improve the visibility of the roundabout on Luxembourg Avenue – in front of the sports hall – by backlighting the curbs at sunset and sunrise.

The works are being carried out by a group of six workers at night in order not to obstruct traffic during normal working hours in the industrial estate. To carry out these tasks, which will end on Wednesday, the Department of Public Roads dedicates 25,000 euros. This campaign coincides with the repainting of horizontal signs in different areas of the municipality. These days the brigades work in Ciudad Jardin.