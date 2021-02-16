The Argentine Union of Health (UAS) presented a report that records that there were medications that in 2020 they increased to 1,300%, in a year when inflation reached 36.1%.

The UAS is a confederation that brings together most of the private medicine organizations and that serves 70% of the population. The report, precisely, arises from the evaluation of the entities associated with the UAS, And are published for the first time.

There it is specified that the drugs for hospital use increased an average of 278%, but products like the Propofol (for use in critically ill patients with Covid 19) had annual increases in 335%.

He continues: “The Acenocoumarol, which is an anticoagulant necessary to prevent cerebrovascular accidents (CVA) in people suffering from arrhythmias, increased its retail price 1,397%; then in January 2020 it fell (with a price agreement) averaging an increase of 1,349% “.

Likewise, the accumulated variation of medications and disposables with Covid inputs was 119.7%.

From the UAS they reported that “high cost drugs -some of them exceed 500 thousand pesos per unit- had increases of more than 55%. Regarding the drugs commonly used in outpatients, in 2020 they increased 46.1% “.

The numbers follow from Observatory which was created by the Argentine Health Union “to monitor the price advance in medicines for outpatient and hospital use and particularly those of high cost, supplies and prostheses.”

From the UAS -whose owner is Claudio Belocopitt– they analyzed that “the increase in supplies and medicines are imposed by a very concentrated offer against which there is no possibility of negotiation and they go to the detriment of the income of sanatoriums and professional fees “.

They complete: “The Observatory report indicates that in the case of high-cost products there is a clear relationship with the variation of the dollar, an unapproachable value for most health companies, both funders and providers. “

Regarding the country’s inflation, 2020 closed with a 36.1% jump. The cost of the basic shopping basket of the poorest sectors of Capital and GBA increased 45.5% compared to an average inflation of 36.1% and 34.1% in the Metropolitan Region. Thus, inflation by far hit harder among the neediest and anticipates a new rise in indigence and poverty.

The complete report that drugs for the treatment of HIV, hepatitis, STIs and tuberculosis increased an average 84%, although there are some that rose to 1,300 percent.

