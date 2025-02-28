02/28/2025



Updated at 15: 10h.





In a rare meteorological event, the southern hemisphere has registered this week up to six cyclones with name at the same timeafter they formed at the same time In the South Indian and Pacific. According to ‘Accuweather’, the last time this happened was in 1989.

The storms, counted last Tuesday, included the tropical cyclone Honde in front of the coast of Mozambique, Africa; Garancenear Madagascar; The hurricane Bianca to the west of Australia; The hurricane Alfred to the northeast of Australia; and tropical cyclones Seru and RAEnorth of New Zealand.

The tropical season in the southern hemisphere From November to April. However, it is not common for several major tropical storms to be generated at the same time. According to ‘Accuweather’, the reasons for the abundance of storms include a weak wind shear and warm temperatures on the sea surface, both attributable to the La Niña phenomenon.

This Friday, the Joint Warning Center of typhons ‘only’ counts four tropical storms in the area. This Friday, The Garance Cyclone It has hit the French overseas territory of the meeting with maximum winds of 155 kilometers per hour, demolishing ceilings and cutting electricity and access to the drinking water of many residents. The cyclone touched land in the north of the island of the Indian Ocean, which is in front of Madagascar. He left the southwest of the island several hours later, said the Meteo France weather agency. There are 180,000 homes, approximately 42% of the clients of the electricity company, they ran out of electricity and almost 10% have no access to drinking water.