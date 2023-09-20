Earthquake emergency backpack: What are the 12 items you should include? this is what Profeco says

Mexico.- Through social networks, the National Seismological Service reported that early this Wednesday morning a earthquake in Chiapasalthough of smaller magnitude.

In his publication on the X network, @SismologicoMX points out that The earthquake was magnitude 4.0with location 65 kilometers southwest of Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapasalready one depth of 14 kilometers.

It should be noted that the earthquakes of magnitude 4 Sometimes they are noticeable to some people, but others do not notice. Also, these earthquakes are unlikely to cause damage.

