During the first day of the operation Breathalyser Christmas in Mexico City (CDMX), 41 drivers were referred to the ‘Torito’ and their vehicles ended up in the corralón.

The Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) deployed the Christmas Operative on the occasion of the December festivities this Thursday and reported that, on the first day, 7,219 AlcoStop tests (interior environment of the vehicle) and 289 breathalyzer tests (inhaled air) were carried out.

The program whose official name is ‘Drive Without Alcohol’ it registered 41 drivers arrested the first day it was launched, for which they were transferred to the ‘Torito’.

This operation is implemented on the occasion of the end of the year 2022, due to the increase in the consumption of alcoholic beverages due to Christmas celebrations, according to the SSC.

The program will be in effect until January 8, 2023 and on this occasion it was intensified in the 16 CDMX mayors, including highway entrances and exits of this entity.

It should be noted that a total of 507 police officers and more than 200 vehicles were deployed for this operation, at 32 checkpoints, some random and others fixed 24 hours a day.

What are the fines?

A result of .40 mg/l or higher determines that the driver is intoxicated. Faced with this situation, the sanctions that the driver may receive for not passing the exam are the following:

Administrative arrest from 20 to 36 hours

6 penalty points to the driver’s license

Referral to the vehicle deposit, with a drag cost of between 800 and 1,500 pesos.

If you do not own the vehicle, you must pay a fine of 60 UMA, or the equivalent of five thousand 773 Mexican pesos.