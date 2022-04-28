Mexico City continues to register a decrease in hospital occupation for covid in the different public and private hospitals of the capital of the country.

This has occurred since last February, where after booster vaccination against the coronavirusthe capital began to show a decline daily cases from hospitalizations.

According to data provided by the authorities of the Mexico Cityfrom Friday April 22 to Monday 25, were recorded 20 fewer cases from hospitalizations by Covid-19.

Last Friday it was reported that in the various public and private hospitals in the Mexico City there was 133 cases of people hospitalized by Covid-19.

Of that total 35 they were intubated Y 98 in general bedshe pointed Edward Clarkgeneral director of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation (ADIP).

Later, before the announcement of the twenty cases less in hospitalsannounced by the Government of the Mexico Cityaccording to the latest information presented, there is currently 113 caseswhich present some complication of the virus of the SARS-COV-2 and they need medical attention in these places.

Corresponding to the 113 cases, 93 They’re in general beds Y twenty of them are intubatedso the serious cases from hospitalization by Covid-19, was the figure that significantly decreased the most.

Read more: Rain leaves flooding and effects on residents of the capital in CDMX; report fallen trees

Call from the CDMX Government

The authorities of the Mexico City They called on the population to get vaccinated against Covid-19because they stated that it is the best way to deal with the virus and avoid hospitalizations.

Since last March, the country’s capital has been in green epidemiological traffic lightthis for the decrease from positive cases registered in the city, as well as with the hospitalizations and the high percentage of booster vaccination.