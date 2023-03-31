The parents were followers of the Hamer method, which refuses the use of drugs

Convicted of manslaughter i parents of Eleonora Bottarothe young one girl with leukemia that the mother and father have treated simply with the C vitamin, avoiding chemotherapy which, perhaps, could have saved her young life. The judges held Eleonora Bottaro’s parents responsible for their reckless conduct. They didn’t listen to the doctors.

Lino Bottaro and Rita Benini, Eleonora’s father and mother, were definitively sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for the death of their 17-year-old daughter. Eleonora said goodbye to this world in August 2016, due to poorly treated acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

There Court of Cassation issued the definitive sentence, accepting the prosecution’s argument and confirming the sentence of the Court of Appeal. The judges rejected the appeal presented by the lawyer Raffaella Giacomin, who defends the parents of the 17-year-old girl.

THE Eleanor’s parentsin fact, they refused to subject the girl to chemotherapy. For the doctors, the chances of recovery were 80%. But they preferred to follow the Hamer method, an anti-scientific practice they followed which forbids the use of drugs.

Eleonora had fallen ill in December 2015. She had had to leave school, complaining loudly bone pains and constant fever. On February 10, 2016 the diagnosis: acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The doctors recommend chemotherapy, but the family refuses.

The Court of Cassation held Eleonora Bottaro’s parents responsible for her death

Parents had long relied on the method of Dr. Ryke Geerd Hamera German doctor who claims that neoplasms are not treated with chemotherapy, but with alternative therapies, such as cortisone, acupuncture, vitamin C.

His theories, also known as Germanic New Medicine, are based on hypotheses never tested by the scientific method. The doctor believes that tumors are only the result of psychological conflicts.