The film ‘Sonido de Libertad’ by the Mexican actor and filmmaker Eduardo Verasteguicause of worldwide controversy, since it is said that it managed to surpass ‘Indiana Jones’ at the box office, however, several platforms reject it for its transmission.

According to information in various media, ‘Sound of Freedom’, of Eduardo Verastegui, It has been rejected for transmission by Disney and Netflix, despite the fact that it is sweeping the US box office.

‘Sonido de Libertad’ deals with the sexual trafficking of children and the creators of the tape, including Eduardo Verástegui himself, assure that nobody wants to distribute it because this subject causes discomfort for various film companies.

Eduardo Verastegui. Instagram photo

This subject is dealt with in the film Eduardo Verastegui in a real and raw way, for this reason it bothers many in the film industry, the actor from Tamaulipas in various interviews.

On the other hand, film experts point out that ‘Sonido de Libertad’ does not bother anyone and indicate that if neither Netflix nor Disney are interested in showing it, it is because they really they saw no potential in the film.

Scene from Eduardo Verástegui’s film ‘The Sound of Freedom’. Image by Angel Studios

Other people assure that the film of Eduardo Verástegui is supported by far-right groups who support Donald Trump and many consider it to be propaganda, as it could refer to QAnon conspiracy theories.

Angel Studios is the distributor of ‘Sound of Freedom’film of Eduardo Verastegui which has generated controversy in many countries and has so far raised around 80 million dollars.

Eduardo Verastegui, In an interview with ACI Prensa, he gave his opinion about ‘Sound of Freedom’ (‘Sound of Freedom’, which denounces child trafficking: “I am happy because things were given to me that those of us who made the film did not imagine. We thought it was going to touching hearts, yes, but not the movement that has reached almost 5 million people who went to see it.”

What is ‘Sound of Freedom’ about?

‘Sound of Freedom’ tells of the mission of American security agent Tim Ballard, played by actor Jim Caviezel, who, after rescuing a boy from the clutches of traffickers, finds out that the little boy’s sister is still captive .

Ballard quits his job, risks his life to save her and discovers the unimaginable… The film analyzes child trafficking in Latin American countries, especially Mexico, and its premiere in this country is scheduled for next August 31.

Eduardo Verastegui. Instagram photo

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp