Mexico City.- Federal justice refused to return the passport to Ildefonso Guajardo, former Secretary of the Economy, despite the fact that the criminal process was suspended against him for an alleged illicit enrichment of 9.3 million of weights.

Judge Gabriela Rodríguez Escobar, head of the First Unitary Criminal Court, canceled the amparo process with which Guajardo claimed his safe-conduct, arguing that before the trial of guarantees the former official should have filed an appeal for revocation and did not do so.

In other words, if he had filed the revocation and it was denied, then the admission and processing of the amparo would have proceeded.

Because the magistrate’s decision was not challenged, the former secretary’s passport will remain in the Monitoring and Supervision Unit for Precautionary Measures and Conditional Suspension of the Process.

You may also like

“The plaintiff did not exhaust the appropriate ordinary means of defense, in observance of the principle of definitiveness, that is, he did not file the appeal for revocation… against the order that inadmissible the appeal. Therefore, it is appropriate to dismiss the constitutional trial “, Rodriguez Escobar resolved.