Creel, Chihuahua.- With the aim of contributing to the recovery of spaces that drought and forest fires have damaged, the Abril Félix foundation carried out reforestation work this weekend in the mountain area of ​​Creel and its surroundings.

Around 50 volunteers from all over the state participated in this activity that managed to plant 200 Arizonica-type pines. The forestation was carried out in the towns of San Elías, Santa Elena among other surrounding towns.

Abril Félix, a volunteer for this project, indicated that the foundation intends to be an active part in the regeneration of the ecosystem in the state.

“We seek to have a positive impact in this mountain region, we seek to be multifaceted, both in society and in the environment, we try to protect the flora and fauna of the mountains that have been affected by fires and drought.” I indicate the volunteer.

He explained that the maintenance and conservation of the planted pine trees will be carried out by volunteers from Creel who will be supported with inputs and materials to monitor the development of the pine trees.

Valeria, another of the volunteers of this project, indicated that the protection of the Chihuahua mountains is essential, she expressed that it is important for the residents of the region to raise awareness about the impact of the deforestation that occurs in the forest of the large state.