The Higher Prosecutor’s Office of the Region, headed by José Luis Díaz Manzanera, has decided to refer to the Attorney General’s Office the complaint recently filed by the Murcian Government against the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, whom it accuses of neglect in the control of the discharges that reach the Mar Menor through the Rambla del Albujón. The decision seems to be motivated by the fact that the defendant is a member of the Executive of the Nation and as such is registered before the Supreme Court, which is the only jurisdictional body that hypothetically could impute and prosecute her.

The decision to refer this complaint to the High Court is contained in a report made public this morning by the Public Ministry, which provides a list of all the investigations and judicial procedures that are currently open for environmental attacks against the Mar Menor . These are, specifically, a dozen proceedings, among which there are five recently opened by the Prosecutor’s Office itself for complaints related to recent episodes of environmental degradation, polluting spills and deaths of fish and crustaceans.

Thus, the institution directed by Díaz Manzanera in the Region has opened information proceedings that are not directed against any specific natural or legal person, or against any institution, due to the complaint made by the Ministry of the Environment for the appearance of dead fish in the Beaches; another for the complaint by Ecologists in Action against the regional government for its intention to open the gola of Marchamalo; one more at the request of Anse against the Autonomous Community for obstruction of irrigation control in the area of ​​influence of the lagoon and for possible personal interests of the counselor Antonio Luengo in agricultural companies; a fourth for the complaint of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) against the Cartagena City Council for not controlling the wastewater discharges into the Mar Menor from the Bahía Bella urbanization, and finally the complaint already outlined against Minister Ribera that has been sent to Madrid.

Regarding the proceedings that are already being instructed in the courts of the Region, some for five years, the so-called ‘Topillo case’ stands out for the illegal use of dozens of desalination plants by agricultural operations and the subsequent discharge of the rejection of the lagoon; another case related to spills in the Mar de Cristal area; one more for the works carried out by the Community to extend a pipeline through the Marina del Carmolí, and a last one initiated by a complaint from the Prosecutor’s Office for the unauthorized dredging of the Veneziola canals, near Las Encañizadas.

Finally, the Public Ministry itself has filed a contentious-administrative appeal against the regional government for its refusal to demand financial responsibility from a series of large agricultural companies identified by the polluting discharges to the Mar Menor and that, according to the environmental principle ‘who pollutes pays’, they would be obliged to pay the expenses derived from the actions aimed at alleviating environmental degradation.