The Second Section of the Audience of Navarra, in application of Organic Law 10/2022, on the integral guarantee of sexual freedom, known as the law of the ‘Only yes, it has reduced from 15 to 14 years in prison the penalty to two of the five sentenced by the group perpetrated in the Sanfermines of 2016 in Pamplona.

In two judicial resolutions, which can be appealed before the Superior Court of Justice of Navarra (TSJN), the hearing considers “legally bound” to follow the jurisprudential doctrine issued in July 2024 by the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court, which then confirmed the reduction of 15 to 14 years decreed in September 2023 (TSJN) for the first of the five convicted who requested it. The other two convicted who have now seen the penalty requested it this February.

As the TSJN maintained, as reported in a note, the Supreme Court itself had indicated in its judgment on the group violation that imposed a 15 -year sentence, “next” or “close” to the legal minimum, minimums that Organic Law 10/2022, on the integral guarantee of sexual freedom, reduced “significantly.”

Thus, as explained by the TSJN, and endorsed the supreme, the maximum penalty continued unaltered, but the minimum descended 1 year and 3 months, going from 14 years, 3 months and 1 day to 13 years. Consequently, the 15 years in prison taxes for the convicted were 2 years above the minimum possible. For this reason, the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the TSJN, with a disagreement particular vote, reduced the penalty of 15 to 14.









After ratifying the supreme resolution in July 2024, earlier this month the defense lawyer of two other convicted filed two review resources. The Second Section of the Court, the sentencing court, gave them transfer to the parties to present allegations.

The prosecutor considered that it proceeded to estimate the resources and, therefore, to lower the penalties that “must be followed by the criteria set” by the Supreme Court.

On the other hand, both the particular accusation, exercised by the victim, as the popular actions – the Government of Navarra and the City of Pamplona – opposed the requested reductions.

In its resolutions, the Second Section of the Hearing reproduces the argument presented by both the TSJN and the Supreme Court to estimate the resources of the Penado.