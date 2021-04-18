While in the first anime of Naruto there are very good fights, its sequel, Shippuden, he was not far behind. Especially against members of the Akatsuki Organization.

There were many casualties on both sides while it existed. One of the strongest members of this one, Pain, lived up to its namepain it is pain in English). He was an adversary that was full of resources, and he presented a great challenge to anyone who faced him.

Naruto Uzumaki against Pain was a great duel

One of the most remembered battles was that of Naruto Uzumaki against Pain. Both showed their best skills when fighting, and it is for the same reason that several fans keep fond memories of it.

Studio pierrot, the company behind the anime, did a good job handling the action and the animation itself. Well now, a group of creatives decided to recreate this emblematic moment within the saga.

Only they decided to do it with … cats! With a few editing tricks and the participation of these catty actors, he managed to recreate the combat between the two in an adorable way.

Special effects were also added to spice things up. The video doesn’t last long but there is surely a lot of work behind it. We don’t know how long it took its creators to do the complete assembly, but it’s great.

Ninja cats, adorable but very dangerous

Who shared this video was Durban knight on Reddit, but we bring you a version of Youtube. The young man Uzumaki learned a lot from this fight, since Pain it posed a great challenge to him.

But it also served to compensate in the eyes of the inhabitants of the Hidden Leaf Village. If not for his participation in facing this great enemy, things would have been worse for Konoha. For some, it was a ‘turning point’ in the series.

Before the end Nagato, which was the real name of Pain, He realized the mistakes he made, and how wrong he was in his thinking.

A pity that many perished before he realized that. Since then fans of Naruto have admired this character. He was a villain who earned the respect of many. Seriously that Shippuden it was a stage that went away never to return in the franchise.

