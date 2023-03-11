Yesterday the last trailer of Super Mario Bros. The Movie, a film that has been highly anticipated since its release date was made official last year. All this was made known through a new Nintendo Direct, and although everything was really focused on the progress, something curious was also shown that has caught the attention of the fans.

At the end of the live, it was revealed that they had recreated the boots that the main character uses in the animated film, this to have them as a kind of wink and display for fans. In fact, the shoes are going to be placed in the flagship store of Nintendo in USAthe one that is located in the city of New york and that every day receives many visitors.

This is a collaboration that is made with the brand Red Wings Shoes, in charge of reviewing texture by texture of the animated shoes in order to be able to make them with their materials in real life. The best thing is that on the page they have published a video of how the elaboration process was, being more complicated than ordinary people may think.

It is worth mentioning that for now Nintendo He has not said anything in relation to the fact that this model of boots is going to be released for sale, so it is going to be kept as a simple display object for the store. Of course, they will surely allow visitors to the place to be able to take a picture with them, as it happens with different statues of the place.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. The Movie the premiere April 5 in theaters.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It is a somewhat strange nod that Nintendo wants to focus on Mario’s boots, which could be the cap or something more iconic. It would be nice for New York store goers though.